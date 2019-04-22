White Sox Game Notes For Monday @ Baltimore
- The White Sox took four of seven games from the Orioles last season, the first time Chicago has won the season series with Baltimore since 2008 (5-4). The White Sox are 12-6 on the road against the American League’s East division since the beginning of last season, winning each of the last five series.
- The White Sox lost two of three games in Detroit over the weekend. Chicago is 4-11 this season when its opposition scores first and 4-1 when it scores first. Those five games scoring the first run are the fewest by any team in MLB this season.
- The Orioles were swept at home by Minnesota over the weekend, including a doubleheader on Saturday which saw a combined 17 home runs (11 for the Twins and six for the O’s). There have been 5.2 home runs per game at Camden Yards this season, most in MLB.
- Yoan Moncada hit his team-leading sixth home run of the season against the Tigers on Friday. He is slugging .610 in 20 games this season, all at third base. Among hitters who have 50 plate appearance while playing third base, only Anthony Rendon (.771) has a higher slugging percentage.
- Renato Nunez hit three home runs in the series against Minnesota. Nunez is slugging .630 in his last 11 games after starting the season with a .361 slugging percentage in his first 11 games.
- Manny Banuelos will be making his first start of the season. He has a 3.48 ERA in 10.1 innings of relief work this season. He had a 5.33 ERA in six starts for Atlanta in 2015, his only previous season in MLB.