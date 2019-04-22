Trade in your old car seat at Target, get a discount on a new one

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Starting Monday, Target will let parents trade in old car seats for a coupon for 20 percent off select baby gear.

The store will accept and recycle all types of car seats — including convertible car seats, car seat bases and seats that are expired or damaged. The promotion runs through May 6.

In exchange for the seat, customers will be given a coupon for 20 percent off a new car seat, booster seat, car seat base, travel system, stroller or select baby gear. The coupons must be used by May 11.

Target has recycled 7.4 million pounds of car seats since launching the trade-in program in 2016, the company said.