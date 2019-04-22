Trade in your old car seat at Target, get a discount on a new one

Posted 11:30 AM, April 22, 2019

CHICAGO — Starting Monday, Target will let parents trade in old car seats for a coupon for 20 percent off select baby gear.

The store will accept and recycle all types of car seats — including convertible car seats, car seat bases and seats that are expired or damaged. The promotion runs through May 6.

In exchange for the seat, customers will be given a coupon for 20 percent off a new car seat, booster seat, car seat base, travel system, stroller or select baby gear. The coupons must be used by May 11.

To find a participating store, click here.

Target has recycled 7.4 million pounds of car seats since launching the trade-in program in 2016, the company said.

