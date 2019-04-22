× The Fire bring their offense in the second half for their second win of 2019

CHICAGO – For the first month-and-a-half of the season, fans of the team had hoped their team might break out on offense, considering the number of scoring threats they have to attack their opponent’s defense.

Finally, they broke through on Saturday for a decisive victory that showed off their offensive potential to home fans at SeatGeek Stadium. The team struck for three goals in the second half against Colorado which led to a 4-1 victory over the Rapids.

It doubles the previous season-high in scores for the Fire, who got scores two scores in two previous games in the young season. Thanks to the extra offense, the Fire also got their second win of the year, vaulting them up to the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference.

The man who kicked off the scoring is one that Fire fans have come to expect goals from over the past three years – Nemanja Nikolic. His goal in the 34th minute is the 42nd of his career with the team (third-most in Fire history) and his third in as many games. After Colorado tied it late in the first half, the Fire pulled away in the second with CJ Sapong taking the goal lead on the team as he struck for his four scores of the season to make it 2-1.

A pair of first time goal scorers in 2019 broke the game open for the rest of the half, with Djordje Mihailović being the first to get on the board in 2019 with a score in the 61st minute. Aleksandar Katai, who assisted Sapong’s goal along with Dax McCarty, scored in the 81st minute to finish off the scoring.

Perhaps the scoring can carry over to the team’s first mid-week MLS game of the season as they face New York City FC at Yankee Stadium. It would certainly be a welcome sight for fans who finally saw their offense come alive on Saturday afternoon.