Kim Foxx allowed to join fight to save Westlake Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx has joined the fight to a keep open a west suburban hospital that serves many low-income and minority patients.

A judge agreed Monday to allow the state's attorney's office to join a lawsuit — but the decision doesn’t change the temporary restraining order thats already in place.

It all started Friday, when Foxx’s office filed an emergency motion to join Melrose Park in seeking a temporary restraining order to keep Westlake Hospital open.

But the Illinois Supreme Court already approved the restraining order Thursday.

It prevents Pipeline Health from winding down patient services at the hospital through April 30.

U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia (D-Chicago) stands with the state’s attorneys office and said closing the hospital would have a devastating impact on Melrose Park.

Pipeline Health bought Westlake Hospital in January. In February, the company announced it was closing the hospital.

Since then, Melrose Park has been battling the health care network to keep it open.

Pipeline continues to argue that it's following the rules.

The restraining order is in effect until the end of the month.

On April 30, the review board will make its decision about whether or not Pipeline Health can close the hospital.