Updates at wgntv.com/weather
Spring-like week with some showers possible
-
Much more spring-like weather this week
-
Gyrating spring temperatures, highs in the 70s this week
-
Rain, warm, wind, snow? Chicago set for a wild weather ride
-
Rain, sleet and gusty winds to persist into Thursday
-
Snow winding down, rain possible this week after temperatures rise Monday
-
-
After a taste of spring, cold, clouds and wintry mix return this weekend
-
Passing showers Sunday, warmest day in nearly 6 months Monday
-
Chilly with rain Thursday, warmup this weekend
-
Wild weather week rolls on
-
Slick roads cause crashes, wintry mix could lead to messy commute Monday evening
-
-
Temperatures climb Monday, light rain ahead of cooldown
-
Beautiful spring weekend ahead
-
Year’s warmest weather likely this week, with temps. in the 60s