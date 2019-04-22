Search continues for missing Crystal Lake boy; police update expected Monday

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — The search for Andrew “AJ” Freund continued Monday in Crystal Lake. His mother’s attorney said police are expected to give an update later in the day.

Andrew, 5, was reported missing Thursday. His parents told police they last saw him at bedtime Wednesday, around 9 p.m. After an exhaustive search, police Friday said there was “no indication” Andrew had been abducted. DCFS said the agency has had extensive contact with the family since Andrew was born in 2013 with opiates in his system.

His father, Andrew Freund, was seen briefly walking in and out of the family’s house Sunday, while mother Joann Cunningham is staying at an undisclosed location, according to her attorney. Cunningham retained a criminal defense attorney after she said she felt police were considering her a suspect.

The parents are no longer in contact with one another, the attorney said, although they did meet during at a vigil Saturday night.

Freund was seen at the Crystal Lake Police Department on Saturday, where he spent five hours inside talking with detectives.

He told WGN that afternoon the investigation into his son’s disappearance is a “continuing process,” and the last several days have been “hell on earth.”

“Anybody that’s out there that’s inclined to pray,” he said, “please pray for the return of my son safely.”

Detectives have searched nearly 1,000 acres of land so far and scanned the waters of Crystal Lake. Police previously said canine units could only detect Andrew’s scent inside his home — meaning the boy had not left on foot.