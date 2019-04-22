Portion of Howard-bound CTA Red Line trains rerouted to elevated lines over mechanical issue

Posted 7:29 AM, April 22, 2019, by and , Updated at 07:40AM, April 22, 2019

CHICAGO — Howard-bound CTA Red Line trains are temporarily rerouted to the elevated lines between Cermak-Chinatown and Fullerton due to a mechanical problem on a train. Service heading to 95th/Dan Ryan is not affected.

After stopping at Cermak-Chinatown, Howard-bound trains will be diverted and will make the following elevated station stops:

Roosevelt (elevated station west of Wabash; accessible)
Adams/Wabash
Washington/Wabash (accessible)
State/Lake
Clark/lake (accessible)
Merchandise Mart (accessible)
Chicago (at Franklin; accessible)
Sedgwick (accessible)
Armitage (accessible)

Then, trains will stop at Fullerton and make all normal stops to Howard.

Connections can be made between 95th/Dan Ryan-bound subway service and Howard-bound rerouted service via elevated lines at State/Lake (transfer to nearby elevated station, board on Brown Line side) and at Roosevelt (accessible).

