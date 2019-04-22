× Popular Chicago produce market Stanley’s abruptly closes

CHICAGO — After 52 years in business, Stanley’s Fresh Fruits & Vegetables has closed its doors.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the North Side produce market’s last day of operation was Sunday.

There is a sign on store’s window that says the business is closed for remodeling, but the shutdown is permanent.

Peter Panagiotaros, who is the son of Stanely’s founder, told the Tribune they lost business to other grocery stores, including two Mariano’s stores that opened nearby.

