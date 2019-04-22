Mother of murdered Delphi teen ‘cautiously hopeful’ ahead of police news conference

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELPHI, Ind. — Indiana State Police will release new information Monday in the case of two teenage girls, Abby Williams and Libby German, who were murdered while hiking along the Delphi Historic Trails in February 2017.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think of her, miss her, cry about it,” Carrie Timmons, Libby’s mother, told WXIN.

"Today is the day" is the line they’ve repeated and the hope they’ve held onto for nearly 800 days.

“It’s been long enough. We’ve waited long enough,” said Timmons.

Detectives released a grainy picture of the suspected killer and an audio clip of him saying "down the hill." Both the picture and the audio clip were taken from Libby’s phone. Five months after the crime, detectives released a black and white sketch of the suspected killer. The case remains unsolved.

“It’s mind boggling to me. I don’t get it. I hope one day soon we will have an answer,” said Timmons.

Answers could be just hours away. Indiana State Police are holding a news conference at 11 a.m. CT to discuss how the investigation has gone in a "new direction."

"I’m not real sure what to think of the words 'new direction,' but if it’s a new direction that gets us closer to the end, then I’m all for it," said Timmons.

Just like everyone else, Timmons is speculating on what the new information is. She considers any clue to be a major development.

“So, to know one thing about the case and something that can hopefully move us forward, that’s absolutely huge,” said Timmons.

A source tells WXIN that an arrest has not been made.

“(I’m) cautiously hopeful because I’ve gotten my hopes up before and had to relive it again, and it’s awful. I don’t want to do that again,” said Timmons.