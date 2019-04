ELMWOOD PARK, Ill. — Inbound and outbound Metra trains are halted near Elmwood Park after a pedestrian was hit by an equipment train Monday morning.

The incident happened about 7:10 a.m. Metra commuters should expect extensive delays on the Milwaukee District West and North Central Service lines.

Metra is advising passengers to check metrarail.com for updates.

Road closures due to pedestrian incident in Elmwood Park: 75th Ave CLOSED Grand to Fullerton

Grand Ave CLOSED Fullerton to Oak Park Ave Metra MDW & NCS lines still stopped both directions at Elmwood Park. pic.twitter.com/FRm7BbbDNd — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) April 22, 2019