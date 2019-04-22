× Marginal risk of severe thunderstorms this Monday evening

Along and ahead of an approaching cold front, a wide band of showers and a few strong to severe thunderstorms will develop across northern Illinois this Monday evening. The National Storm Prediction Center has the westernmost sections of the Chicago area in a Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms (dark-green-shaded area on the headlined map). Storms will be moving northeast 35 to 40 miles per hour with wind gusts in excess of 50 miles per hour and large damaging hail possible in the strongest storms.

After the sun goes down, showers and isolated thunderstorms should continue but weaken along and ahead of the cold front which is forecast to pass through Chicago around midnight.