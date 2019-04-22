× Kim Foxx receiving death threats after dropping charges against Jussie Smollett

CHICAGO — The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office said State’s Attorney Kim Foxx has received death threats, some of which had racially charged language, as she continues to face criticism after dropping charges against Jussie Smollett.

Foxx has come under fire for her office’s handling of the “Empire” actor’s case. Smollett claimed he had been a victim of a hate crime, but police and prosecutors said it was a hoax.

A grand jury indicted Smollett on 16 counts of disorderly conduct, but in a surprise move, Foxx’s office dropped those charges on March 26 without requiring Smollett to admit guilt.

As WGN Investigates first reported April 16, text messages between Foxx and top aides revealed the state’s attorney continued to talk with aides about the Smollett case long after she publicly said she had recused herself.