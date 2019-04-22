It’s Time to Play True or False with Thomas Lennon!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thomas Lennon is a writer, comedian, and actor who has worked on a number of things you probably love, including Reno 911! and Night at the Museum, “How I Met Your Mother” and “The Odd Couple." Lennon recently added author to his bio with a new children’s book called “Ronan Boyle and The Bridge Of Riddles.”

I thought it would be a real hoot (as opposed to just a hoot) to ask Sir Thomas Lennon (well, not a Sir...yet!) some true or false questions as a fun way to promote his best selling book. And to suck up to him in case he's ever looking for a complete idiot to play a part in one of his upcoming blockbuster movies. Ahem. Enjoy! (And buy the book.)