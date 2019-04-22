Easter Bunny joins brawl in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Instagram user Monday posted a video of a bizarre Easter Day fight in Florida.

The video begins with two men fighting on an Orlando sidewalk — and then the Easter Bunny joins the fray. The caption reads, “ONLY IN #ORLANDO.”

Warning: Video contains language that may not be suitable for all audiences.

In the video, a person dressed in a rabbit costume appears to focus his or her blows on one of the men involved in the fight until a bystander and a police officer break up the fight.

As the officer talks with the two people in the fight, the rabbit starts pantomiming punches until the bystander pulls the bunny aside.

It’s unclear who was underneath the mask or why he or she joined the fight.