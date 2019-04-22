Chicago movie theater to show ‘Avengers: Endgame’ around-the-clock

CHICAGO — “Avengers: Endgame” is expected to break box office records when it opens this week, but with box office records, comes the fear of sold out showings.

AMC is helping Avenger fans in a big way with screenings of the film around-the-clock at several theaters – including River East in Chicago.

According to Deadline, AMC announced Monday that 29 of its theaters are scheduled to be open around-the-clock Thursday through Friday.

On the AMC River East website, showtimes are listed starting at 5 p.m. Thursday with a “Fan Event” (Sorry, sold out). There are shows several times an hour, at all hours, through the early morning and into the day.

It all repeats again on Friday and Saturday.

River East Showtimes Thursday | Friday | Saturday

All total, the theater will be showing the movie for 72 hours straight.

The movie itself clocks in at over three hours.

AMC River East 21 is among just three AMC theaters in the U.S. showing all 22 Marvel Universe movies this week. It all starts Tuesday at 10 a.m. with Iron Man.