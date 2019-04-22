2 men pistol-whipped during Albany Park home invasion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Two people said they were pistol-whipped after two men broke into their home in the city’s Albany Park neighborhood.

Two residents at a building on the 3200 block of West Sunnyside Avenue said two men with guns broke into their first-floor apartment around 11 a.m. and pistoled-whipped them. They said the men entered their home through a gang way and fired a single gunshot. No one was hit.

An 11-year-old girl was also inside the home when the incident happened. She was not injured.

One of the residents said he gave the two burglars $200 and they left.

Neighbors said it was shocking to hear about the home invasion. Abraham Yusuf, who has lived in Albany Park for more than 20 years, owns a salon on Kedzie Avenue. He said the neighborhood has improved. He said there is now less gang activity and that it has been better for local businesses.

However, the home invasion had some residents on edge.

“Well I’m concerned I've always felt this was a safe place especially in the daytime because I get out a lot and I walk a lot and I've never seen anything suspicious and have never heard of a break in,” Nancy Williams, a neighborhood resident, said.

No one was taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing.