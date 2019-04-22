Temperature rollercoaster follows 2019’s first 80-degrees
Frigid temps not done yet, snow to fall Sunday into Monday
Warmest weekend temps in 6 months on the way—but lake cooling’s to slow their arrival downtown & area beaches, especially Saturday; Saturday & Sunday temps to come in 25-degrees warmer than week ago; 2019’s first 70 Sunday
Chicagoans treated Wednesday to 2019’s warmest weather yet —last day warmer: 85° Oct. 9; new storm lifting into eastern Midwest Friday placing Chicago beneath its windy, cool western flank-40 mph northerly gusts churn Lake Michigan
Storm behind snow records in the Southwest heads this way; NO big snows here—but rains due Saturday & high winds (50+mph gusts) hit Sunday; snowstorm targeting Upper Midwest & 2019’s biggest severe weather outbreak possible downstate
Rain, warm, wind, snow? Chicago set for a wild weather ride
Severe weather season approaches as temperatures rise
Winter Weather Advisory continues in effect for light, blowing snow until later tonight
Milder air expected as the weekend approaches
Windy, wet late week storm’s rains raising new flood concerns; system’s “ENE” winds threaten sharp temp pullback; Tuesday’s sun/lighter wind speeds & Wed/Thu temp increase first are first on this week’s weather docket
How many White Sox openers have been played in 60-degree or warmer temperatures?
Dangerous wind chills early this Sunday morning-Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory for heavy snow and blowing snow tonight into Monday north and central portions of the Chicago area
From a win to good weather, White Sox hope 2019 brings home opener success
What was the greatest 24-hour increase in Chicago temperatures?