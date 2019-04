CHICAGO — Thousands of Easter baskets were given out to children in the city’s Englewood neighborhood on Saturday.

Community activist Andrew Holmes and more than a dozen foundations and organizations sponsored the event at the Salvation Army at 845 West 69th Street.

About 2,000 baskets of candy and other goodies were handed out to children age 10 and under.

It’s the third year Holmes and his foundation have provided disadvantaged families Easter treats.