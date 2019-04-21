Sunday Brunch: Lemon Tart

Angel Chavez, the executive pastry chef from Benny’s Chop House, visited WGN to share his Lemon Tart recipe.
Benny’s Chop House will be participating in the James Beard Foundation Eats Week (April 26 - May 6).
Benny’s Chop House
444 N. Wabash Ave.
bennyschophouse.com
James Beard Foundation Eats Week
April 26 – May 6
100+ Participating Restaurants
Choosechicago.com/jbf
LEMON TART
For the crust
90 g cold butter
2 large egg yolks
40 g heavy cream
140 g all purpose flour
1 pinch kosher salt
50 gr granulated sugar
Zest of 1 lemon
Combine dry ingredients with butter until crumbly, add yolks, heavy cream and mix gently until the dough comes together. Portion 80 g dough balls and roll it into a 7 inch circle, roll it over a tart mold and blind bake for about 10 min at 350 F.
For the filling
1 cup Fresh squeezed lemon juice
1 1/2 cup sugar
1 cup egg yolks
7 pc egg whites
Zest of 8 lemons
9 oz unsalted butter
1 sheet gelatin sheet(bloomed in cold water)
Mix over a bain marie everything but the butter and the bloomed gelatin sheet. Mix until a sabayon consistency, remove from the heat and add the butter and the bloomed gelatine sheet. Transfer to a pastry bag.
For the Blueberry Tarragon butter
2 kg blueberries
10 oz fresh tarragon
200 g sugar
Bring to a boil, blend in a mixer, strain, reduce for about 1 hour.
For the citrus meringue
3 egg whites
140 g sugar
220 g glucose
70 g water
Zest of 1 lemon
Zest of 1 orange
Make a syrup from the water, sugar, glucose and bring to 240 f. Add to the egg whites an mix until its cold to the touch, add both zest at the end.
For the whipped cream
1 qt cold heavy cream
1 tablespoon vanilla paste
1/4 cup confectioners sugar
Mix until firm peaks
(For the plated tart) assembly
With a pastry bag fill the cooled tart shell, torch the top until evely caramelized.
Smear the blueberry tarragon butter over a plate, place tart on top, pipe the meringue on each side of the tart, place a quenelle of whipped cream on top of the tart, and finally a touch of lemon zest over the tart.