Sunday Brunch: Lemon Tart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Angel Chavez, the executive pastry chef from Benny’s Chop House, visited WGN to share his Lemon Tart recipe.

Benny’s Chop House will be participating in the James Beard Foundation Eats Week (April 26 - May 6).

Benny’s Chop House

444 N. Wabash Ave.

bennyschophouse.com

James Beard Foundation Eats Week

April 26 – May 6

100+ Participating Restaurants

Choosechicago.com/jbf

LEMON TART

For the crust

90 g cold butter

2 large egg yolks

40 g heavy cream

140 g all purpose flour

1 pinch kosher salt

50 gr granulated sugar

Zest of 1 lemon

Combine dry ingredients with butter until crumbly, add yolks, heavy cream and mix gently until the dough comes together. Portion 80 g dough balls and roll it into a 7 inch circle, roll it over a tart mold and blind bake for about 10 min at 350 F.

For the filling

1 cup Fresh squeezed lemon juice

1 1/2 cup sugar

1 cup egg yolks

7 pc egg whites

Zest of 8 lemons

9 oz unsalted butter

1 sheet gelatin sheet(bloomed in cold water)

Mix over a bain marie everything but the butter and the bloomed gelatin sheet. Mix until a sabayon consistency, remove from the heat and add the butter and the bloomed gelatine sheet. Transfer to a pastry bag.

For the Blueberry Tarragon butter

2 kg blueberries

10 oz fresh tarragon

200 g sugar

Bring to a boil, blend in a mixer, strain, reduce for about 1 hour.

For the citrus meringue

3 egg whites

140 g sugar

220 g glucose

70 g water

Zest of 1 lemon

Zest of 1 orange

Make a syrup from the water, sugar, glucose and bring to 240 f. Add to the egg whites an mix until its cold to the touch, add both zest at the end.

For the whipped cream

1 qt cold heavy cream

1 tablespoon vanilla paste

1/4 cup confectioners sugar

Mix until firm peaks

(For the plated tart) assembly

With a pastry bag fill the cooled tart shell, torch the top until evely caramelized.

Smear the blueberry tarragon butter over a plate, place tart on top, pipe the meringue on each side of the tart, place a quenelle of whipped cream on top of the tart, and finally a touch of lemon zest over the tart.