Nicholas Moreano joins Sports Feed Sunday to discuss the Bears’ offseason

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The anticipation around the draft for the Bears this season, frankly, isn't nearly as strong.

Over the past few years, poor records mean the Bears have had a draft pick sitting in or near the top 10 of the draft, including the 8th overall selection in 2018. This year, the team wouldn't have picked that high because of their success, but they can't since their first and second round picks are gone to Oakland in the Khalil Mack trade.

So what can the team get in the later rounds? Nicholas Moreano of The Chicago Audible discussed that on Sunday's Sports Feed with Josh Frydman and Andy Masur. You can watch their discussion in the video above or below.