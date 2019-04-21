Monday’s warmth could trigger showers/storms by evening
Spells of warmth increase next 2 weeks, but with interruptions; a jarring temp drop hits this evening with arrival of “NE” winds; 70s stage comeback Wed eve; chance for clusters of t-storms to grow in coming days—severe weather threatens mid-US Wed
Most of the Chicago area remains in a Slight Risk for Severe storms this evening
Springtime warmth to fade ahead of next storm
Chicagoans treated Wednesday to 2019’s warmest weather yet —last day warmer: 85° Oct. 9; new storm lifting into eastern Midwest Friday placing Chicago beneath its windy, cool western flank-40 mph northerly gusts churn Lake Michigan
Bomb cyclone’s expansive circulation draws blustery chill into Chicago-but its warm sector to return 60s late Thursday with severe weather threat; non-t-storm high winds a threat here Friday; Storm to set record low pressures in Plains-a crippling blizzard too
Second “wind-machine” of a spring storm to send a gush of warm air into the Midwest; the first 60s in 5 months due Wed & Thu amid showers—some thundery; 60 mph gusts could rake the area Thursday
Chill’s easing—but slowly; latest California storm heads into nation’s mid-section this weekend; it threatens a period of rain/high winds here; an Upper Midwest snowstorm and severe weather to the South—possibly into downstate Illinois/Indiana
Passing showers Sunday, warmest day in nearly 6 months Monday
Rain, warm, wind, snow? Chicago set for a wild weather ride
Wednesday’s wintry mix leads into 2 quieter weather days; intensifying weekend storm’s windy Saturday rains segue to powerhouse Sunday winds with snow showers in tow; late-season arctic blast due for Feb’s close late next week
Storm behind snow records in the Southwest heads this way; NO big snows here—but rains due Saturday & high winds (50+mph gusts) hit Sunday; snowstorm targeting Upper Midwest & 2019’s biggest severe weather outbreak possible downstate
Snowy weekend ahead for Chicagoland, starting Friday evening
It’s official—Mt. Carroll’s 38-below in the polar vortex Jan. 31st gets “thumbs-up” as Illinois’ new state low temp; powerful weekend storm to sweep in with rain then high winds here: Big Midwest snows north and new round of severe weather south