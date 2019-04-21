Josh Hill talks baseball on Sunday’s Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Already the Major League Baseball season is through four weekends as teams start to get a feel for what they have with their teams in the 2019 campaign.

The Cubs started badly, but have collected themselves to get back to .500 on Sunday with a win over the Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field. Meanwhile the White Sox were part of a major story in baseball after Tim Anderson's homer celebration led to a skirmish with the Royals, then his words got him suspended.

These were topics that Josh Hill of Fansided discussed on Sports Feed Sunday evening with Josh Frydman and Andy Masur as they talked about a few topics in the first month of the season.

You can watch Josh's segments on the show in the video above or below.