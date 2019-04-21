Dear Tom,

Has the biggest snowstorm of the season occurred in April?

Thanks,

Chuck Kennell

Dear Chuck,

It’s rare, but there have been four snow seasons when April has produced the biggest snowstorm. Chicago weather historian Frank Wachowski reports that those four late-season snowstorms were 6.4 inches on April 4, 1920, 9.1 inches on April 5-6, 1938, 9.8 inches on April 2-3, 1975 and 9.4 inches on April 5, 1982. Wachowski also noted that in the entire course of the city’s snow records, dating back to the winter of 1884-85, April has been the snowiest month just once, back in the winter of 1937-38 logging 13.8 inches. Wachowski also pointed out that the 5.4 inches that fell earlier this month on April 14 was the season’s heaviest calendar day snowfall, only the fifth time this has happened in April.