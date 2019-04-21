Bennison’s Bakery continues sweet Easter traditions for over 80 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVANSTON — Easter wouldn’t be the same without some signature treats marking the occasion, and few are more recognizable than the specialty of Bennison’s Bakery in Evanston, which has been a family-owned business since 1938.

Easter is one of their busiest holidays, and their number one seller is their adorably delicious lamb cakes, not to mention plenty of colorful custom Easter egg cakes. Each one is a little bit different.

But this year's Easter was no different than so many of the past, as residents lined up early to get their cakes, cupcakes, cookies and rainbow bread.

WGN's Andrea Darlas has the full story.