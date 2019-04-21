5 critically injured after semi strikes 4 stopped vehicles on the Edens

Posted 5:22 PM, April 21, 2019, by

NORTHBROOK — Five people were critically injured after a semi truck collided with four stopped vehicles on eastbound I-94 outside Northbrook Sunday afternoon, according to officials.

Cars traveling eastbound on the Edens spur were stopped in heavy traffic just after the Illinois Toll Plaza around 2:15 p.m. Sunday when a semi truck failed to stop and collided with four vehicles, the Illinois State Police said in a statement.

A KIA Sportage, Honda Odyssey, Toyota Highlander, and Nissan van were all struck by the semi, and five people riding inside them were rushed to hospitals with “life-threatening” injuries, officials said. A passenger trapped inside one of the vehicles had to be freed by first responders.

Illinois Toll Plaza I-Pass only lanes at the Illinois Toll Plaza will likely be closed for “several” hours as officials investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.