2-year-old girl safe after car stolen with her inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A 2-year-old girl was safely reunited with family after someone stole her mother’s car while the child was inside.

A 28-year-old woman said she left her car running with the 2-year-old sleeping in the back seat and entered a restaurant on the 3900 block of West Roosevelt Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Sunday to pick up food. When she returned, the car had been taken with the child inside, according to police.

A witness said they saw the woman’s White Kia Forte going eastbound on Roosevelt and then south on Independence Boulevard. The car was found on the 3900 block of West Polk Street.

The girl was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital as a precaution, but she was OK.

No one was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.