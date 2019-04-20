× Today marks 20th anniversary of Columbine school shooting

LITTLETON, Col. — Today is the 20th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting in Littleton, Colorado.

A vigil was held last night to honor those killed.

Twenty years ago, the nation was horrified, when two heavily armed teenagers, shot and killed 12 fellow students and a teacher, before killing themselves. It remains one of the worst school shootings in U.S. history.

Columbine survivors recall the trauma.. and their long road to recovery.

“It was horrible. It dominated my life for a long, long time. But I still have a beautiful family and I have a life that I was able to rebuild from that,” said Columbine shooting survivor Will Beck.

More than 200 people have died in school shootings since then.

Community service projects will be held today in Littleton, followed by a ceremony near the high school.