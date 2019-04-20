Search continues for boy who fell off boat in Wauconda

Posted 8:03 AM, April 20, 2019, by

WAUCONDA, Ill. -- Dive teams are resuming their search Saturday, for a boy who fell into a lake in Wauconda.

Two boys were on a paddle boat on Bangs Lake just after 7 p.m. Friday, when they went overboard.

Nearby fishermen heard screaming, and were able to pull a 10-year-old boy to safety.

But, the 9-year-old boy he was with went under the water.

The search lasted for several hours, before the operation was switched from a "rescue" to a "recovery" mission.

The 10-year-old boy was taken to the hospital, with non-life threatening injuries.

Bangs Lake is closed, until the 9-year-old is found.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.