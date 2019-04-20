Search continues for boy who fell off boat in Wauconda

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUCONDA, Ill. -- Dive teams are resuming their search Saturday, for a boy who fell into a lake in Wauconda.

Two boys were on a paddle boat on Bangs Lake just after 7 p.m. Friday, when they went overboard.

Nearby fishermen heard screaming, and were able to pull a 10-year-old boy to safety.

But, the 9-year-old boy he was with went under the water.

The search lasted for several hours, before the operation was switched from a "rescue" to a "recovery" mission.

The 10-year-old boy was taken to the hospital, with non-life threatening injuries.

Bangs Lake is closed, until the 9-year-old is found.