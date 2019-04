× How dry I am! Chicago sets record for all-time lowest humidity breaking 85-year old record

A 2 pm CDT, Chicago’s official temperature reached 63-degrees and combined with a dew point of 10 degrees produced a record-low humidity of 12%. This broke the city’s previous low humidity record of 13 percent, first set during the Dust Bowl on May 10, 1934 and later tied on April 11, 1956, April 8, 1971 and most recently on April 14, 2015.