‘School’ misspelled at Florida crosswalk has people shaking their heads

Posted 2:34 PM, April 20, 2019, by

DORAL, Fla. — A road crew in Florida had one job — and the workers definitely get an “F” for spelling.

Massive letters in a Doral, Fla., school zone spell out “SCOHOL” instead of “SCHOOL,” according to WPLG.

“It’s not a good thing when you misspell school. It’s not a good look. At all,” resident Maxwell Easter said.

The flub went viral on social media, and the city later tweeted that the private contractor responsible for the error has now corrected its work.

It’s unknown how long the mistake was on the road until a motorist pointed it out to WPLG.

