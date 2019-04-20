Easter brings the area a wide-ranging potpourri of weather
Cooler through Wednesday, ‘bomb cyclone’ could bring storms to the area
Spells of warmth increase next 2 weeks, but with interruptions; a jarring temp drop hits this evening with arrival of “NE” winds; 70s stage comeback Wed eve; chance for clusters of t-storms to grow in coming days—severe weather threatens mid-US Wed
Severe weather season approaches as temperatures rise
“Atmospheric rivers” of water vapor in the sky
Windy, wet late week storm’s rains raising new flood concerns; system’s “ENE” winds threaten sharp temp pullback; Tuesday’s sun/lighter wind speeds & Wed/Thu temp increase first are first on this week’s weather docket
Chicagoans treated Wednesday to 2019’s warmest weather yet —last day warmer: 85° Oct. 9; new storm lifting into eastern Midwest Friday placing Chicago beneath its windy, cool western flank-40 mph northerly gusts churn Lake Michigan
Unsettled week ahead; weather to turn colder by Friday
Chill’s easing—but slowly; latest California storm heads into nation’s mid-section this weekend; it threatens a period of rain/high winds here; an Upper Midwest snowstorm and severe weather to the South—possibly into downstate Illinois/Indiana
Snow moves out, sunshine returns Thursday and Friday
Bomb cyclone’s expansive circulation draws blustery chill into Chicago-but its warm sector to return 60s late Thursday with severe weather threat; non-t-storm high winds a threat here Friday; Storm to set record low pressures in Plains-a crippling blizzard too
Wild, record rebound from snow to 70s
Storm behind snow records in the Southwest heads this way; NO big snows here—but rains due Saturday & high winds (50+mph gusts) hit Sunday; snowstorm targeting Upper Midwest & 2019’s biggest severe weather outbreak possible downstate
Wednesday’s wintry mix leads into 2 quieter weather days; intensifying weekend storm’s windy Saturday rains segue to powerhouse Sunday winds with snow showers in tow; late-season arctic blast due for Feb’s close late next week