‘Can you bring me McDonald’s?’: 5-year-old calls 911 for help with fast food craving

Posted 2:37 PM, April 20, 2019, by , Updated at 03:14PM, April 20, 2019

WYOMING, Mich. — A 5-year-old from Michigan made a memorable call to police after craving some fast food recently.

According to WZZM, Iziah Hall really wanted McDonald’s, but his grandmother was still sleeping. So, the boy decided to call 911 to see if the operators could help.

Here’s how the conversation went:

Dispatcher: “Kent County 911 what’s your emergency?”
Iziah: “Can you bring me McDonald’s?”
Dispatcher: “I’m sorry what?”
Iziah: “Can you bring me McDonald’s?”
Dispatcher: “No I can’t bring you McDonald’s.”

From there, dispatchers reached out to Wyoming Police Officer Dan Patterson to see if he could go check on Iziah. The officer was happy to oblige and even picked up some McDonald’s for the boy.

“I figured, ‘Hey, I’m driving past McDonald’s on my way there, and I might as well get him something,'” Patterson told WZZM.

It turns out Iziah was using an old phone that was connected to Wi-Fi. His grandmother didn’t know the phone could still be used to call 911.

Dispatcher Sara Uberski, who took the call, said it’s a good reminder for parents.

“We get a lot of people who are letting their kids play on their cellphones,” she said, “and a lot of them are deactivated and parents don’t realize they can still call 911.”

