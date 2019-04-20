A beautiful forecast in store for Easter weekend
-
Warmer weather on the way as snow cover melts
-
Beautiful spring weekend ahead
-
Warm weekend in store
-
Wild, record rebound from snow to 70s
-
Not so great today, beautiful by Sunday
-
-
Milder air expected as the weekend approaches
-
Warmer weekend. T-storms possible Sunday
-
High pressure brings a lull in precipitation
-
Warmer then cold and wet before big warmup
-
Rescues, evacuations as floodwaters breach levees in Midwest
-
-
Wintry air to return after springlike Monday
-
A little snow, then March roars in like a lion
-
Snowy weekend ahead for Chicagoland, starting Friday evening