CHICAGO — Two people were fatally shot in Belmont Cragin on Chicago’s Northwest Side, police said.

Officers found the bodies after being called to a home in the 2200 block of North Austin Avenue about 1:40 p.m. Saturday, according to the Chicago Police Department. A 48-year-old woman was shot in her torso. A 47-year-old man was shot in his mouth.

The Chicago Sun-Times is reporting the shooting was a “domestic-related murder-suicide.”

Detectives are investigating.