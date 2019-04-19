Third District already one to watch 11 months from Election Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Eleven months out, a rematch in an Illinois congressional district is already shaping up to be one of the most closely watched races in the country.

Illinois’ 3rd Congressional District crosses Chicago’s Southwest side and stretches southwest to DuPage County.

Marie Newman has launched another bid to unseat Congressman Dan Lipinski.

She came close in the March 2018 Democratic primary.

Lipinski won 48,675 votes, Newman had 46,530.

“This race is about change,” Newman said. “So what we learned in the mayoral races and the wards are people are looking for change and positive change, right? And people that can bring districts and wards together. People that can bring positive progressive change. Bring Medicare for all, in my case at the Congressional level, affordable childcare. All of the things what I call everyday values..”

Lipinski inherited the seat from his father, William Lipinski. He’s a conservative Democrat, an endangered species in these polarizing times.

But Congressman Lipinski is ready for the fight. In a statement he said, “I am running for re-election to build on what I have accomplished to improve the lives of middle-class families in the Third District and our nation. I have been a commonsense Democratic leader who has brought people together to solve problems….

I am surprised Marie Newman is running again after her mean, Trump-like speech on TV on election night…”

The congressman is referring Newman’s quote, “We’re not quite ready to make a decision. … I would like Mr. Lipinski to have a very painful evening.”

“Before I went on the stage, for context, I had learned about some things that Mr. Lipisnki and his camp had done directly to my children, to my husband and to my parents,” Newman said.

Newman did not elaborate but says she wishes she had confronted Lipinski rather than fire shots at him during her election night speech. She notes she did back him in the general election.

There is a third person in this race. A personal injury lawyer named Abe Matthew. He’ll be hunting for progressive votes along with Newman. The primary is March 17, 2020. St. Patrick’s Day.