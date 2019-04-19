‘The Walking Dead’ actor Michael Cudlitz joins us live in studio

Posted 9:52 AM, April 19, 2019, by , Updated at 09:57AM, April 19, 2019

Michael Cudlitz is at Heroes and Villains Fan Fest from 12-8 p.m. This weekend in Rosemont at 5555 N. River Rd. For more information, check out http://heroesfanfest.com/chicago/

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.