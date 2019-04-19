Steel get ready for playoff match-up with Cedar Rapids

The Blackhawks might not be in the playoffs this season but there's still plenty of playoff hockey in Chicago.  The Wolves open AHL playoff play this weekend against Grand Rapids, while the Steel open a playoff series against Cedar Rapids this weekend, Lauren Magiera talked to the Steel at practice Thursday.

