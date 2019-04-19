Skokie Synagogue asking those not vaccinated to not attend Seder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SKOKIE, Ill. — As family in the Jewish community gather for Seder, measles have become a unlikely yet growing concern.

The Skokie Valley Synagogue held a free Seder Friday that was open to the public – as long as you’re vaccinated.

“We’re aware there’s been a measles outbreak and within a small sector of Jewish community,” Rabi Avi Hart said. “You can’t participate if you’re not vaccinated. It’s just not safe.”

While it is a very small percentage of the Orthodox community there’s a concern that measles could spread during the Passover holiday when families socialize.

The nation’s worst measles outbreak is in New York City in Brooklyn where large numbers of ultra-Orthodox Jews live. In Illinois there have been seven recorded cases of measles this year, the highest number of cases in the last four years.

The Skokie Valley Synagogue posted a sign on the door and emailed members and explained that people who are not vaccinated cannot come inside. While they do not have the capacity to check everyone’s medical records they are hoping people will be honest and safe.

Rabi Avi Hart said he wants to be clear in that anti-vaccination is not a Jewish practice. In fact, protecting life and health is a Jewish imperative and they want to be safe in addition to observing the holiday.