Quite the coop: Backyard chickens ruling the roost

WESTERN SPRINGS, Ill. — Back in the day, the only way you saw roosters or chickens was a field trip to a farm or watching Foghorn Leghorn on Saturday mornings. Now, the local food movement has changed that in a big way.

Urban chickens now rule the roost.

Annie Tandy's family in Western Springs was one of the first in their community to get a backyard coop.

"I know it's not a normal suburban thing to do to have chickens, but it sure has been fun!" Tandy said.

Through her south and southwestern suburban kid activity website mykidlist.com, word quickly spread about her feathery fowl. Months later, the village reported handing out dozens of permits for more chickens.

"Coops started popping up all over town,” Tandy said. “It was surprising but also very cool.”

According to the USDA, there has been a 300% increase in backyard chickens as more families look for ways to connect with nature and their food source.

"Our four chickens lay about four eggs a day which is such a great experience to have with your family,” Tandy said.

Every chicken was named by her children almost making them feel more like family members.

For the Tandys it's been nothing but a sweet journey but she laughed and said it ends with hens.

"Roosters are not allowed in the town".

While the Tandys keep their backyard chicken set up pretty simple, for others the trend is nothing short of posh poultry. Etsy and Amazon sell tutus to dress up your hen and there are now luxury coops complete with velvet chaises and chandeliers.

Take a look: