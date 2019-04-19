Police: ‘No indication’ missing Crystal Lake boy was abducted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — Crystal Lake police Friday said there was "no indication" a missing 5-year-old boy had been abducted.

Authorities are now focusing their investigation on the child's home.

Andrew "AJ" Freund was reported missing Thursday. His parents told police they last saw him at their home in the first block of Dole Avenue around 9 p.m. Wednesday, and that he wasn't there the next morning.

The Crystal Lake Police Department in a statement Friday said canine units were only able to pick up Andrew's scent inside his home — meaning he had not walked away on foot.

People from 15 police agencies searched 373 acres on foot. Four drones were used to search 497 acres, according to Deputy Chief Tom Kotlowski. Additional teams used sonar technology to search Crystal Lake and scan under docks and piers. By 10 p.m. Thursday, nothing had been found.

Kotlowski said "there is no indication" Andrew was abducted. Police do not believe there is a danger to the public.

"Information obtained currently has police focusing on the residence," Kotlowski said.

Neighbors said a car was towed from the family's home Thursday. Police could be seen leaving the house with brown paper bags.

The Crystal Lake Police Department is working with the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, among other agencies.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crystal Lake police at 815-356-3620. People can send anonymous tips by texting the word CLPDTIP along with the tip information to 847411.

Police said Andrew is 3 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 70 pounds and has short blond hair. He was last seen wearing a blue Mario sweatshirt and black sweatpants.