Over a dozen arrested in Car2Go thefts

CHICAGO — Over a dozen people have been charged in the Car2Go luxury car thefts.

21 people have charged with stealing more than 100 vehicles from the app-based service, including dozens of Mercedes.

Among those charged is Angelo Patterson, 19, who faces a number of felony charges, including aggravated identity theft.

Police said Patterson was arrested Wednesday when he was driving one of the cars on the West Side.

Other suspects were taken into custody on Wednesday as well.

The same day, Car2Go announced it was suspending service in Chicago.