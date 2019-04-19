North winds to remain brisk through Saturday

Advisories for lakeshore flooding remained in effect Friday night as strong north to northeast winds built waves to 10 feet or higher on southern lake Michigan. Even at inland stations, winds on Friday gusted as high as 49 mph at Bolingbrook, and 48 mph at Midway airport. Our blustery conditions resulted from a slow moving storm system that produced widespread severe thunderstorms from the Plains to the mid-Atlantic over the course of 3 days. On Saturday, the center of this mammoth circulation is forecast to linger over the Ohio valley. Chicago will lie just west of the system’s extensive cloud shield, but stout north winds are to remain in place. Winds will diminish Saturday night, leading to a bright, calm Easter morning. Developing southwest winds on Sunday are expected to bring the highest temperatures so far this season.