× ‘Miracle child’ thrown over Mall of America balcony said to be showing real signs of recovery

MINNEAPOLIS — A positive update was provided on Friday about a five-year-old boy who was thrown from a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America in Minneapolis.

FOX8 reports updated post on a GoFundMe page for the boy name Landen says:

We have good news to share with you all on this Good Friday! Our miracle child Landen is showing real signs or recovery. New test results have been positive, though he remains in intensive care with a long road ahead. Our faith in God, and our Savior Jesus, is strong and we are gaining more reason for optimism day by day. We continue our request for privacy as we focus on Landen and thank you for respecting our wishes. Just know that we all feel your overwhelming love, prayers and support – He is answering our prayers and they ARE working. Please continue to pray for Landen and his family, every single prayer is important. Thank you so much from all of us and have a blessed Easter weekend.

As of Friday afternoon, nearly $900,000 has been raised for the child.

Emmanuel Aranda, 24, of Minneapolis, is charged with attempted premeditated first-degree murder in last Friday’s attack on the child. Landen plunged almost 40 feet and is fighting for his life in a Minneapolis hospital with head trauma and multiple broken bones.

24-year-old Emmanuel Deshawn Aranda, has been charged with ‘Attempted Homicide.’

Police say Aranda told them he went to the mall “looking for someone to kill” and chose the boy at random.

Aranda appeared behind a glass partition Tuesday in a courtroom at the Hennepin County jail. He spelled his name and gave his birthdate and address, noting that he had been at a shelter. When asked by the judge whether he had any questions, he said, “Not at all.”

Aranda’s bail was kept at $2 million and an omnibus hearing was set for May 14.

Aranda has two past convictions for assaults at the mall, both in 2015, and was banned from the mall at one point. Court records show that Aranda had been ordered to undergo psychological evaluation or treatment after those assaults.

Paul Sellers, the public defender appointed to represent Aranda, said his client has been in mental health court before. He urged the Legislature and those who are calling for aggressive retribution to focus on mental health issues.