Midday Fix: Details on the upcoming Cal’s Angels W.A.R. on Wheels charity bike ride and how you can help

Stacey Sutter, Cal’s Angels President & Co-Founder

Brad Beetham, Cal’s Angels Executive Board Member and WOW Cyclist

Madi Beetham, 15-year-old Stage 4 Lymphoblastic Lymphoma Survivor

Cal’s Angels, a local pediatric cancer foundation, presents the inaugural W.A.R. on Wheels cross-country charity bike ride where a team of cyclists will ride 2,499 miles along US Route 66 from California to Illinois with the goal of raising $2,499,000 for pediatric cancer research and clinical trials.

Event:

W.A.R. on Wheels charity bike ride presented by Cal’s Angels https://www.calsangels.org/

Ride kicks off in Santa Monica, California on Saturday, April 27

Concludes in St. Charles, Illinois on Saturday, June 2

Public celebratory party will take place on June 2 at Mount St. Mary Park in St. Charles

Viewers can sponsor riders in a number of ways including:

Sponsor the WOW ride through various sponsorship tiers

Make a per-mile donation pledge – Donate five cents per mile for a $125 total donation or even $1 per mile for a $2,499 total donation

Avid cyclists may join in on open rides for a monetary contribution

Text ‘GIVE2CALS’ to the number 20222 to make an instant $10 donation

To sponsor a rider or make a donation, visit www.waronwheels.us or go directly to the donation page here: https://www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/waronwheels