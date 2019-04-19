Lunchbreak: Scallops, trout & sashimi tuna
Matt Gardner, General Manager at Wixter Market
Wixter Market – a boutique seafood shop specializing in super frozen, flash frozen, and tinned product from around the world.
2110 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60622
Recipes:
Citrus Pepper Sea Scallops
Ingredients
-1 lb. of Sea Scallops
-2 tbsp. of grapeseed oil
-2-4 tbsp. of citrus pepper
Preparation
- Heat the grapeseed oil in a sauté pan at a very high heat.
- Pat scallops dry with a paper towel and season both sides with the citrus pepper.
- Sear each side of the scallops for about 45 seconds per side (middle should still look raw).
- Serve with pasta or alongside a vegetable of your choice.
Baked Steelhead Ocean Trout
Ingredients
-2×6.5 oz portions of Steelhead Ocean Trout
-1 tbsp. grapeseed oil
-4 tbsp. Wixter Salmon Rub
Preparation
- Pat trout dry with a paper towel and season with Wixter Salmon Rub.
- Line baking sheet with tin foil.
- Place trout on baking sheet (skin side down) and drizzle with grapeseed oil.
- Bake in a 375 degree for 8-10 minutes without flipping.
- Plate and enjoy!
Sashimi Tuna
Ingredients
-1 5-7oz. portion of Superfrozen Sashimi Grade Tuna
-1 tbsp. salt
-2 cups water
-2 tsp. sesame seeds
-4 tsp. Shoyu
-wasabi to taste
-pickled ginger to taste
-2 tbsp. grape seed oil
-pepper to taste
-salt to taste
Preparation
- Thaw tuna -Remove tuna from packaging. Submerge product in warm salt water bath for 1 minute each side. (1 tbsp. salt, 2 cups water) Wrap product in paper towel and place in a plastic bowl or plate. Cover and put in refrigerator for 6-8 hours.
- Cut the tuna against the grain at a 30-degree angle creating slices about ¼” thick.
- Plate and serve with wasabi, shoyu, pickled ginger and a sprinkle of sesame seeds.
Alternative Preparation
- Thaw tuna -Remove tuna from packaging. Submerge product in warm salt water bath for 1 minute each side. (1 tbsp. salt, 2 cups water) Wrap product in paper towel and place in a plastic bowl or plate. Cover and put in refrigerator for 6-8 hours.
- Pat tuna dry and season with salt and pepper on both sides.
- Heat grapeseed oil in a sauté pan over high heat.
- Sear tuna for 1 minute each side (the middle should still be rare).
- Cut the tuna against the grain at a 30-degree angle creating slices about ¼” thick.
- Plate and serve with wasabi, shoyu, pickled ginger and a sprinkle of sesame seeds.