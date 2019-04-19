× Hendricks strikes out 11, Cubs beats D’Backs

CHICAGO (AP) — Kyle Hendricks struck out a season-high 11 over seven scoreless innings in his first win, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1 on Friday.

Hendricks (1-3) became the third consecutive Cubs starter to go seven innings without allowing a run after Jose Quintana and Cole Hamels did it in back-to-back shutouts against Miami. The right-hander gave up three hits and two walks after losing his first three starts.

The Cubs went 31 innings without allowing a run, matching their longest streak since July 1976, before Brad Brach gave up an RBI double to Ketel Marte with one out in the ninth. Pedro Strop came in with runners on second and third and retired Nick Ahmed on a grounder before striking out Carson Kelly to secure the Cubs’ eighth win in 11 games. Chicago is 9-9 after a 1-6 start.

Kris Bryant drove in two runs with a wind-aided, bases-loaded double in the second. He also singled and scored in a two-run sixth.

Anthony Rizzo hit an RBI triple in the fourth as the Cubs chased a wild Merrill Kelly (1-2). Willson Contreras added two hits, including an RBI single against Matt Koch in the sixth.

Javier Baez cooled off after four straight multihit games, going 0 for 5 with three strikeouts. The Cubs went 4 for 17 with runners in scoring position, but started a six-game homestand on a winning note after sweeping three at Miami.

The Diamondbacks had won four in a row. But Kelly lasted just 3 2/3 innings, walking a career-high seven while giving up three runs and six hits. It was a rough homecoming-of-sorts for the 30-year-old rookie, who lived in suburban Lake Forest from grades three to eight.