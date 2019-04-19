× Flood advisory in effect along Lake Michigan

CHICAGO — A lakeshore flood advisory is in effect for Cook County and parts of northwest Indiana.

The National Weather Service is warning of strong northerly winds with gusts up to 45 mph. The wind will likely produce waves eight to 12 feet tall, and drive up lake levels.

The advisory is in effect until 1 a.m. Saturday in Cook County, Porter County and Indiana’s Lake County.

Expect minor flooding in areas along the lakeshore, including Chicago’s lakefront bike path. People are advised to avoid piers, jetties, break walls and low areas along the lakeshore.