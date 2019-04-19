‘Fear The Walking Dead’ actress Jenna Elfman has come a long way since ‘Dharma and Greg’

Posted 7:49 AM, April 19, 2019, by , Updated at 08:15AM, April 19, 2019

Jenna Elfman is at Heroes and Villains Fan Fest from 12-8 p.m. Friday in Rosemont at 5555 N. River Rd. For more information, check out http://heroesfanfest.com/chicago/

