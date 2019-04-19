× DCFS has investigated past abuse, neglect allegations in case of missing boy

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — The Department of Children an Family Service said Friday they have been involved with the family of a missing Crystal Lake boy since 2013 and have investigated allegations of abuse and neglect.

Andrew “AJ” Freund was reported missing Thursday. His parents told police they last saw him at their home in the first block of Dole Avenue around 9 p.m. Wednesday, and that he wasn’t there the next morning.

DCFS said they have had involvement with Andrew’s family since Andrew was born in 2013. Andrew was born with opiates in his system, according to DCFS.

DCFS said their involvement with the family “continued on and off through the end of 2018.” He was placed into foster home for over a year during that time.

Crystal Lake detectives bringing plastic bags into home of missing 5 year-old boy @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/5MkHyHZubM — Dana Rebik (@DanaRebikWGN) April 19, 2019

In March 2018, and again in December 2018, the state investigated allegations of abuse and neglect.

At the time Andrew’s mother Joann Cunningham agreed to re-enter treatment.

Her attorney confirmed to WGN News his client is now seven months pregnant with another child.

The last contact between was in December of 2018 while investigating allegations of abuse and neglect. Those allegations were deemed unfounded.

DCFS also said Andrew’s is now in another home under a DCFS safety plan.

Crystal Lake police Friday said there was “no indication” Andrew had been abducted and are now focusing their investigation on the home.

The Crystal Lake Police Department in a statement said canine units were only able to pick up Andrew’s scent inside his home — meaning he had not walked away on foot.

Andrew’s father made a plea Friday through the media for Andrew to “come home.”

The Crystal Lake Police Department is working with the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, among other agencies.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crystal Lake police at 815-356-3620. People can send anonymous tips by texting the word CLPDTIP along with the tip information to 847411.

Police said Andrew is 3 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 70 pounds and has short blond hair. He was last seen wearing a blue Mario sweatshirt and black sweatpants.