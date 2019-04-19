Cubs Game Notes For Friday vs. Arizona
- The Cubs have shut out their opponent in two straight games and four of the last eight. That’s the most shutouts they’ve had in an eight-game span since 1972. Chicago pitchers have a 1.50 ERA in the past eight games after posting a 7.51 ERA through the first nine of the season.
- Arizona has won four in a row, its longest winning streak since last year’s All-Star break. A win Friday would assure the Diamondbacks of being above .500 through 20 games for the third straight season.
- The Diamondbacks haven’t won a season series from the Cubs since 2014 (5-2). Arizona was 3-4 against them last season despite outscoring Chicago 30-25.
- Christian Walker has homered in three of his last four games and is averaging a home run in every 11.00 at-bats since joining Arizona in 2017. That’s the highest rate of any player in baseball who has gone deep at least 10 times in that span.
- Javier Baez has tied a career high with four straight multi-hit games, going 11-for-18 with six extra-base hits and six RBI. He’s homered in each of the last two games, and the only time he’s ever done so in three straight was May 5-7, 2018.
- Kyle Hendricks has lost his first three starts of a season for the first time in his six-year career, and he’s failed to pitch past the fifth inning in any of them. His longest streak of not going beyond the fifth inning is four starts, done once apiece in 2015 and in 2017.